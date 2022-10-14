Stockmen's distributes blizzard aid to ranchers; drought worsens across North Dakota

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and its Foundation have distributed nearly $250,000 in aid to ranchers impacted by a string of severe spring storms that battered the state during the heart of calving season.

Meanwhile, drought that reemerged in the state in late summer is intensifying as autumn progresses, and the word "snow" has appeared in the state forecast for the first time this season.

The rancher aid money is through the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund that was launched in late April with about $50,000 in Stockmen's funding. Donors from the Dakotas, Minnesota and Montana boosted the total. The application deadline was Aug. 1, and the money was doled out last week.

“North Dakota cattle ranchers were hard hit not only in the disastrous spring storms, but in the serious drought that preceded them,” Stockmen's Foundation President Jeff Schafer said in a statement. “I am grateful to all those who supported our Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Program and helped reinspire hope for these ranch families.”

A three-day blizzard in mid-April dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area of western and central North Dakota, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more. A late-month blizzard dumped another 1 to 1 ½ feet of snow in the west and also brought freezing rain to the region. Heavy rain fell in many areas of eastern North Dakota.

"Applications came from all across the state, every corner of the state, every region, with almost half of the counties represented," Stockmen's Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said in an interview.

Forty-five aid applications were approved. The applicants had, on average, a 14% death loss due to the storms -- amounting to about 2,000 total animals.

That's likely a small fraction of the actual total of lost livestock. A North Dakota State University study concluded that the counties of Ward, Mountrail, Golden Valley, Billings and Stark had estimated losses from the blizzards of more than 10% of their 2021 cattle inventory, and most other western counties had estimated losses of up to 5% of their cattle inventory.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of the storms. President Joe Biden in July granted a presidential disaster declaration for 40 counties.

Ranchers also are getting assistance through the federal Livestock Indemnity Program, which compensates ranchers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality, paying 75% of the fair market value, with national payment rates set annually by the U.S. agriculture secretary.

About 2,100 North Dakota ranchers submitted notices of loss by the deadline last spring, according to Ellingson. The deadline for applications isn't until next spring, but based on the notices of loss, animal deaths could total in the tens or hundreds of thousands.

"We know it's substantial," Ellingson said.

The aid administered through Hope for Haley amounts to about 25% of the value of the lost animals.

“When we work together, we can accomplish incredible things, and lifting up our own in their time of need is certainly one of them," Stockmen's President Jason Leiseth said in a statement.

Drought expands

Drought disappeared in North Dakota after the wet spring but has become a concern again after a dry summer.

A large portion of central North Dakota, including the very northern part of Burleigh County, is now in severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Most of the western fifth of the state also remains in severe drought. Overall, severe drought covers nearly 17% of the state, up from 12% last week.

Another 71% of North Dakota is in moderate drought -- including the rest of Burleigh County and much of Morton County -- up from 60% last week. Eleven percent of the state is considered abnormally dry. The only area that remains free of any drought category is the very northeastern corner.

"Soil moisture indicators supported expansion of moderate drought throughout northern and eastern North Dakota," Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh wrote in this week's report. "Based on a consensus of indicators, severe drought was added to central North Dakota."

The latest North Dakota crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies in North Dakota as 59% short or very short, with 58% of subsoil moisture in those categories. The percentages a week ago were 53% and 51%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions also degraded, at 27% poor very poor, compared to 22% last week. Stock water supplies improved slightly, at 41% short or very short, compared to 45% a week ago.

The report also shows that the soybean harvest in North Dakota has reached the halfway point at 53% complete, slightly ahead of the average pace. Corn is 12% harvested, near the average, and sunflowers 10% in the bin, equal to the average. The condition of all three crops is rated mostly fair to good.

Winter wheat planting is nearing completion, at 90% seeded. Winter wheat is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter, and resumes growing in the spring.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Wind and snowflakes

Cold fronts moving through the region have brought cooler temperatures to North Dakota along with windy conditions.

Peak wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday included 56 mph in Mandan, 58 mph in Watford City, 62 mph in Bismarck, 64 mph in Williston and 67 mph in Hettinger, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold fronts are ushering in colder northern air, along with snow in some parts of the Upper Midwest. A few snowflakes were briefly in the air in Bismarck early Friday, and the weather service state forecast called for a chance of light snow in the state. Snow was more likely in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to AccuWeather.

The weekend forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for highs in the mid-50s on Saturday and the mid-40s on Sunday, with overnight lows in the 20s. Both days are expected to be blustery.