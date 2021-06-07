State to begin mowing highway ditches

North Dakota's Transportation Department will begin mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways beginning the week of June 14.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact a department district office. The Bismarck District can be reached at 701-328-6950; the Dickinson District at 701-227-6500.

For more information and a map, go to dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

