State provides $10M grant to Grand Farm initiative

North Dakota's Commerce Department is providing a $10 million matching grant to the Grand Farm Education and Research Initiative.

The effort that includes a demonstration and research site south of Fargo aims to boost agriculture technology such as autonomous equipment.

“This private-public matching grant using legislatively approved federal funds is an investment that will further accelerate ag innovation and have a transformative impact on the future of North Dakota and our nation’s agriculture industry,” Gov. Doug Burgum said during a Monday event in Fargo announcing the grant.

Grand Farm is led by Emerging Prairie, a Fargo nonprofit that assists young entrepreneurs. Microsoft Corp. in 2019 said it was investing $1.5 million to help get the venture started.

