State implores feds for more rancher aid; heat setting more records in North Dakota

Hundreds of wildfires are raging in the western U.S. and Canada, and smoke from those fires is blanketing much of the continent, reaching thousands of miles away to the East Coast. Pollution from smoke reached unhealthy levels this week in communities from Washington state to Washington D.C., according to The Associated Press.

Much of North Dakota is within normal air quality limits, though Fargo and Grand Forks at times have dipped into unhealthy levels, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality, which has been monitoring the hazy conditions in the state.

"Smoke from distant fires has been following wind and weather patterns. Higher concentrations can sometimes build in lower-lying area or where air stagnates," state Air Quality Director Jim Semerad said. "This is what we appear to be experiencing in eastern North Dakota."

People who have respiratory issues should limit outdoor exposure in smoky areas, according to the agency.

