State extends ag disaster relief program

The North Dakota Industrial Commission on Friday extended the Ag Disaster Relief Loan Program through Sept. 30.

The program through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota covers operating shortfalls and term debt payments, and restructures existing debt. The original sunset date was June 30.

“Some members of our agriculture community are just realizing the impacts of last year’s weather extremes,” the Industrial Commission said in a statement. “It is critical that we support our producers through every means possible.”

Since the program was made available in January, 218 loans have been approved totaling $109 million.

Farmers and ranchers may access the program by working with their local lender. More information is available at www.bnd.nd.gov.

