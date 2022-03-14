State doling out hay hauling aid for drought-stricken ranchers

A North Dakota Agriculture Department program that reimburses a portion of feed or livestock hauling expenses for drought-stricken ranchers will disburse money this week to hundreds of producers.

The state in late August reactivated the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program and approved $2.5 million to fund it. The program aids producers who do not qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program.

“We opened the program last November after the drought drastically reduced forage production,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Many producers had to purchase and transport supplemental feed, co-products or silage, or move breeding livestock to a feed source.”

The program covers expenses incurred between April 8 and Dec. 31 of last year. Nearly 350 producers applied for assistance. They should be reimbursed for nearly half of their eligible costs, according to the Agriculture Department.

Three-fourths of North Dakota last summer was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories. The eastern half of the state is no longer in any drought category, but long-term drought persists in the west. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows much of central North Dakota remaining abnormally dry, and much of the west in moderate or severe drought, with a big chunk of the northwest still in extreme drought.

Adequate feed for cattle this winter was a concern, and some ranchers culled their herds. North Dakota ranchers at the start of this year had 1.85 million cattle and calves, a 5% drop from the same time a year earlier, according to federal data supplied by the North Dakota Stockmen's Association.

The state and federal governments have implemented numerous programs to help drought-stricken farmers and ranchers. Details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.

Federal officials also are beginning to dole out drought disaster aid to ranchers this month. President Joe Biden in September signed off on $10 billion in assistance for agricultural producers impacted by weather disasters including drought in 2020 and 2021, with $750 million earmarked for ranchers stricken by drought last year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to distribute at least half of the money by the end of this month.

