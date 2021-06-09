State delays mowing of highway ditches

North Dakota's Transportation Department has delayed mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways.

The work was to begin next week. It will now start the week of July 5, according to the department.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact a department district office. The Bismarck District can be reached at 701-328-6950; the Dickinson District at 701-227-6500.

For more information and a map, go to dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

