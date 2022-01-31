State awards $7 million in specialty crop grants

The state Agriculture Department has awarded 51 grants totaling more than $7 million to boost specialty crops in North Dakota.

“North Dakota is already a leading producer of several specialty crops, such as dry edible beans, dry peas, potatoes and lentils,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “As our farmers seek to diversify their production, these grants help provide important information through specialty crop research, education and trade missions."

The grants are distributed based on a formula that takes into account specialty crop acreage and production value. North Dakota State University is getting the bulk of the grants, for projects involving everything from crop genetics to disease research.

Various commodity groups also are getting money, along with the National Agricultural Genotyping Center in Fargo. A full list of grants can be found at https://bit.ly/34juYOg.

