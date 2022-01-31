 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State awards $7 million in specialty crop grants

  • 0

The state Agriculture Department has awarded 51 grants totaling more than $7 million to boost specialty crops in North Dakota.

“North Dakota is already a leading producer of several specialty crops, such as dry edible beans, dry peas, potatoes and lentils,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “As our farmers seek to diversify their production, these grants help provide important information through specialty crop research, education and trade missions."

The grants are distributed based on a formula that takes into account specialty crop acreage and production value. North Dakota State University is getting the bulk of the grants, for projects involving everything from crop genetics to disease research.

Various commodity groups also are getting money, along with the National Agricultural Genotyping Center in Fargo. A full list of grants can be found at https://bit.ly/34juYOg.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News