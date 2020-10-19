State awards $3 million in specialty crop grants

The state Agriculture Department has awarded 27 grants totaling more than $3 million to boost specialty crops in North Dakota.

“North Dakota is already a leading producer of several specialty crops, such as dry edible beans, dry peas, potatoes and lentils,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “As our farmers seek to diversify their production, these grants help provide important information through specialty crop research, education and trade missions."

The grants are distributed based on a formula that takes into account specialty crop acreage and production value. North Dakota State University is getting the bulk of the grants, for projects involving everything from potatoes and chickpeas to confection sunflowers.

Other entities getting money are the agriculture department, National Sunflower Association, USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, North Dakota Trade Office, National Agricultural Genotyping Center and Dakota College at Bottineau. A full list of grants can be found on the agriculture department's website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/.

The application period for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program will open in early December and close in January. For more information, contact Deanna Gierszewski at 701-328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov.

