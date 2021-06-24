State asks feds for more drought flexibility for North Dakota farmers, ranchers

Deteriorating crops

This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 72% of topsoil and 79% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture. Both percentages are up about 10% from the previous week.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 66% poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 70% in those categories. Both percentages are up from the previous week.

The first cutting of the alfalfa hay crop is a little more than one-fourth complete -- a little behind the average pace -- and more than half of the crop continues to be rated poor or very poor. Only 12% of the crop is rated in good condition.

Crops aren't faring much better. The state's staple spring wheat crop is rapidly deteriorating, with 50% rated in poor or very poor condition, up 16% over the week. One-fifth of the corn crop and one-third of the soybean crop also are in those categories.