State activates Coyote Catalog

North Dakota's state agriculture and wildlife agencies have activated a program that connects hunters and trappers with landowners who are having problems with coyotes.

Landowners can sign up for the Coyote Catalog program on the Department of Agriculture website, at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/livestock-development-division/coyote-catalog .

Anyone who registered for the Coyote Catalog in the past must register again to activate their names on the database. Landowners experiencing coyote depredation of livestock should first contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services agency.