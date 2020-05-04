State accepting grant proposals for bioscience projects

State accepting grant proposals for bioscience projects

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is seeking grant proposals for projects to develop the bioscience industry.

The department had $500,000 in grant funding available for the current two-year budget cycle, and about $57,000 remains.

“The North Dakota Legislature created a bioscience innovation grant program to support biotechnology innovation and commercialization in areas including crop genetics, biofuels, biomaterials, biosensors and biotechnology,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. Central time on Monday, June 1. An information manual with eligibility requirements, application instructions, scoring criteria and an application template can be found on the department's website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/big.

