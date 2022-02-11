Spring flooding risk low in Missouri River corridor of North Dakota as drought persists

Lingering drought in western North Dakota and a resulting lack of wet snowpack means a lower-than-normal risk of spring flooding in the Missouri River corridor, according to the first outlook of the season from the National Weather Service.

"Small tributaries that drain areas immediately east of the Missouri River such as Apple and Beaver creeks are also somewhat below normal to near normal risk of minor flooding, but given recent weather patterns those watersheds are also currently losing snowpack to melting and evaporation, so their actual risk is most likely to fall in future updates," the agency said.

Even in areas where precipitation has been normal or slightly above normal in recent months, lengthy periods of warm weather have reduced the water in the snowpack.

"It would take a fairly significant change in weather patterns to drastically alter drought conditions west of the Missouri River on up through Williams County," the outlook said.

Any spring runoff in the region likely will be quickly contained.

"All flood control and water storage reservoirs in central and western North Dakota are at or well below their desired drawdown levels for accommodating spring runoff," the outlook said. "Along with man-made structures, natural wetlands are also generally below their average levels over the past 10 years."

There's a much greater chance for at least minor to moderate flooding to the east in the James River Basin, where more snow has fallen and snowpack is above normal, according to the weather service.

The situation is much the same in the Souris River Basin in north central North Dakota, where the flood risk is below normal in the western portion but near or above normal in the eastern portion.

The outlooks will be updated every two weeks through March.

Drought monitor

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, showed almost no change from the previous week. Most of central North Dakota is still in moderate drought and most of the west is in severe drought. The northwest corner of the state remains in extreme drought.

In the High Plains, Colorado saw some improvements but "The remainder of the region saw another week of dry weather," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote, adding that dry, warm weather is expected to last through next week in the Northern Plains.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The situation in North Dakota has improved dramatically from last summer, when three-fourths of the state was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories. However, "Drought will continue across most of the west, with gradual continued improvement likely for the central and east," the weather service said in its latest drought briefing, issued Monday.

Agency data shows that Bismarck has gotten only a trace of precipitation this month. However, snowfall in the city since Dec. 1 is 3.5 inches above normal, at 24.7 inches.

Load limits

Seasonal load restrictions might be put in place on state highways in North Dakota as early as next week, given the recent warm weather, according to the state Transportation Department.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads. The restrictions typically start in the southwest part of the state.

Information on load limits can be obtained by calling 511 or going to travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are available through GovDelivery; for more information go to dot.nd.gov.

