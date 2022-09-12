Specialty crops boosted by $3M in grants

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has awarded 21 grants totaling more than $3 million to promote specialty crops in the state.
“North Dakota is already a leading producer of several specialty crops, such as dry edible beans, dry peas, potatoes and lentils,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “As our farmers seek to diversify their production, these grants help provide important information through specialty crop research, education and trade missions."
North Dakota received money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service for the grants. North Dakota State University is getting the bulk of the money.