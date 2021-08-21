Soil health grant program announced

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is launching a conservation program aimed at enhancing soil health statewide.

The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program created by the 2021 Legislature provides cost-share assistance to producers via a lottery system.

“In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Cover crops must be planted by Aug. 31, and the online application must be completed by Oct. 1. There is a cost-share payment of $15 per acre for new applicants and a future cost-share payment of $10 per acre for repeat applicants. There is a 50-acre cap per applicant per year.

“I encourage producers with alkaline, sodic or saline soils to consider the program to help mitigate nonproductive areas,” Goehring said.

Details are available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/program/soil-health-cover-crop-grant-program or by contacting Jason Wirtz at 701-220-1628 or jwirtz@nd.gov.

