Soil health grant program accepting applications

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for its Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program.

"The primary goal of the program is to protect and enhance soil health statewide,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils.”

Cover crops must be planted by Sept. 15, and the online application must be completed by Oct. 1. There is a cost-share payment of $25 per acre for applicants. There is a cap of 160 acres per applicant per year.

For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/program/soil-health-cover-crop-grant-program or contact Jason Wirtz at 701-220-1628 or jwirtz@nd.gov.