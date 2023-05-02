The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for cost-share assistance to producers through the Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program.

“The primary goal of the program is to protect and enhance soil health statewide,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils.”

Cover crops must be planted by June 15, and the online application must be completed by June 20. There is a cost-share payment of $25 per acre for applicants. There is a 160-acre cap per applicant per year.

Eligible seed mixes and other information is available at bit.ly/3ANKv64, or by contacting Jason Wirtz at 701-220-1628 or jwirtz@nd.gov.