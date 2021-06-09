Severe storms cause damage throughout region; second round expected Thursday

Braddock-area rancher Jayce Doan, 28, was returning from Montana when he learned about a flash flood over the road to his home in Emmons County.

"It literally looked like the Missouri River down there," Doan said.

Two creeks traverse his ranch, and at least 40 feet of a county road leading to his place washed out.

He managed to get to his house by traveling in his pickup along a section line, but he's using a four-wheeler to get in and out.

Flash flooding also wiped out fencing on Doan's land. His crew worked until dark on Tuesday fixing fence along the road so his buffalo didn't wander, with likely several miles of more fence to get to.

He spoke Tuesday night with county officials, who told him they'd address the road quickly, that "mine was by far the worst of anywhere they'd been."

Washed-out roads left Anthony and Jessica Baumgartner with no way in or out of their family farm northwest of Braddock.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Worst damage I’ve ever seen; the 2009 spring flood was bad but not even like this,” Anthony Baumgartner said. “Crops will take a few days to see for sure, but it's looking like a total loss.”