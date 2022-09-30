Severe drought expands in western North Dakota; wetland conditions below average

Severe drought has expanded over the past week to cover much of the western third of North Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows 12% of the state in severe drought, the third-worst category, and nearly 60% in moderate drought, a step lower on the drought intensity scale. The percentages are up from 4% and 56%, respectively, last week. Another 27% of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry.

None of the state was in any category of drought just three months ago, but a dry summer has led to the resurgence of dryness in recent weeks. The only area that remains drought-free is the very northeastern corner of the state.

National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim wrote in this week's drought report that much of the Plains was drier than normal over the past week. Parts of North Dakota got half an inch or more of rain, and some other High Plains states including South Dakota saw dry conditions improve. But overall, "Drought or abnormal dryness expanded in other parts of the High Plains region states including North Dakota," he said.

National Weather Service data shows that precipitation in Bismarck since the beginning of the year is nearly 2.4 inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

Soil moisture supplies across North Dakota were relatively stable over the week despite the increase in drought.

The latest North Dakota crop report from the the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies as 54% short or very short, with 51% of subsoil moisture in those categories. That compares with 57% and 49%, respectively, last week.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 35% good to excellent, compared to 37% last week. Stock water supplies are rated 66% adequate to surplus, down from 69%.

The spring wheat harvest has progressed to 93% complete and the durum wheat harvest to 84% finished. The harvests of oats and barley, two other small grains crops, are nearing completion.

The majority of most late-season row crops in the state such as corn and sunflowers remain rated in the "good" category.

Wetlands status

Drought in the past two years continues to impact wetland conditions in North Dakota.

The number of duck hunting wetlands statewide is up about 26% from last fall -- when extreme and exceptional drought was present in parts of the state -- but still 29% below the long-term average, according to the state Game and Fish Department’s annual fall wetland survey, which is conducted in mid-September. The number of duck hunting wetlands counted on the survey was the sixth-lowest since 2003.

Wetland numbers are below average in all regions of the state, though the northwest, north central and southeast regions have seen improvements over a year ago, according to Migratory Game Bird Biologist Andy Dinges. Numbers in the northeast and south central regions are similar to last fall.

“Wetland conditions were pretty good this spring and early summer throughout most of the state following spring blizzards and above-average rainfall through early summer, but much of the state has received below-average precipitation for the last two to three months, causing most of our ephemeral (temporary) wetlands to dry up,” Dinges said.

“However, we are still holding on to most of our semi-permanent wetlands," he said. "Most of these remaining wetlands are in good shape, providing a promising outlook for the (hunting)season. However, some semi-permanent wetlands are certainly beginning to dry up, and hunters should expect mud margins around some wetlands, possibly making hunting more difficult.”