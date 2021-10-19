Rules relaxed for fertilizer haulers

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday temporarily eased some driving restrictions for truckers hauling anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.
Recent rainfall has created favorable conditions for applying fertilizers, but the fertilizer supply is limited, according to the governor's office. Waiving the hours of service requirements for commercial haulers will ensure that they can deliver greater volumes of fertilizer in shorter periods of time to meet farmers' needs, the office said.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the waiver. It will remain in effect for 30 days. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.
Burgum's order can be found at https://bit.ly/3E2ofFn.