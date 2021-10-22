Rules eased again for water, livestock feed haulers

A temporary easing of some driving restrictions for truckers hauling water and livestock feed will continue through most of November, to help ranchers struggling with drought.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted his request to extend an hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting water and livestock feed. Burgum granted a similar 30-day waiver in an executive order Sept. 22.

The extension takes effect Saturday and runs through Nov. 23 or until the end of the emergency, whichever is earlier.

Livestock producers running short on water and feed have been forced to sell off parts of their herds or bring in supplemental supplies, including from out of state. That means commercial truck drivers are moving hay and water in significantly greater volumes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0