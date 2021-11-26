Rules eased again for water, livestock feed haulers; irrigation workshop set in Bismarck

A temporary easing of some driving restrictions for truckers hauling water and livestock feed will continue through most of December, to help North Dakota ranchers struggling with drought.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State University Extension officials have scheduled a workshop next month to help farmers learn about irrigation.

Long-term drought persists in North Dakota, though it has improved markedly this fall. Three months ago, three-fourths of the state was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is updated weekly.

Much of eastern North Dakota is no longer listed in any of the four drought categories. Much of the central and west remains in severe or extreme drought, but even those areas have improved dramatically from last summer.

"Conditions have vastly improved this fall after above-normal rains in late September and early October," the National Weather Service said in its latest drought outlook, released Wednesday. "With the exception of northwest North Dakota, soil moisture values are now near normal and in some places above normal and provided a late-season surge in greening up of native vegetation, all of which has kept the normal fall fire season under control."

Topsoil moisture supplies are still rated 44% short or very short statewide, and subsoil moisture is 63% in those categories. The weather service outlook notes that "drought is expected to persist through the winter across almost all of North Dakota."

"A near-normal to above-normal snow-water equivalent in the snowpack come late February would go a long way toward improving the lingering effects of drought come next spring," the agency said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Help for haulers

Gov. Doug Burgum announced this week that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted his request to extend an hours-of-service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting water and livestock feed.

Burgum initially granted a 30-day waiver in an executive order Sept. 22, and it was later extended through Nov. 23. It's now in effect through Dec. 24 or until the end of the emergency, whichever is earlier.

Livestock producers running short on water and feed have been forced to sell off parts of their herds or bring in supplemental supplies, including from out of state. That means commercial truck drivers are moving hay and water in significantly greater volumes.

This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that 74% of pasture and range land in North Dakota is rated poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are rated 70% short or very short.

One positive of the drought is that it has pushed up prices for hard red spring wheat and durum wheat, two staple crops in North Dakota. Cash prices for both crops are at their highest levels in 13 years, according to the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

The downside is that many farmers don't have much of a crop to sell. The nation's hard red spring wheat crop is the smallest since 1988, and the durum crop is the smallest since 1961.

Drought resources

North Dakota farmers and ranchers can find details on available drought resources at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov. More information on livestock water quality testing can be found at https://bit.ly/3quq3U2.

NDSU Extension is holding an irrigation workshop in conjunction with the North Dakota Irrigation Association annual convention next month. The workshop is Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Grand Pacific Room at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck. Topics will range from water permits to funding resources. An irrigation expo for suppliers to display their products and services will be held at the same time.

“The competition for water is increasing every year, and access to good quality water for expanding irrigated acres will become more difficult in the future,” Extension Agricultural Engineer Tom Scherer said. “However, with a reliable water source, investing in irrigation is a great hedge against drought periods during the growing season.”

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; workshop presentations start an hour later. The fee is $50, payable at the door. It includes lunch. For more details, go to https://bit.ly/3cTqrmN.

Short-term outlook

Little to no precipitation is expected in the Great Plains the rest of this month, according to National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim.

The North Dakota forecast from the weather service shows no significant precipitation through at least Tuesday.

Burning restrictions remain in place in many western and central counties including Morton, but not Burleigh. The fire risk on Friday was rated moderate in southwestern North Dakota and low across the rest of the state.

Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.

