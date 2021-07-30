 Skip to main content
Reward offered in Kidder County cow killings
Reward offered in Kidder County cow killings

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association is offering rewards of up to $24,000 for information leading to the conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting two cows in Kidder County.

The cattle were shot in the Dawson and Tappen areas in the past week, according to the sheriff's department, which is collaborating with the Stockmen's on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 701-475-2422 or wjcox@nd.gov; or Stockmen’s Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop at 701-223-2522 or bnorthrop@ndstockmen.org.

