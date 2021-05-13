Recent rain, cooler temps slow spread of drought and wildfires in North Dakota

The positive side of the dry conditions is that they have aided farmers doing spring work. Planting of most crops remains ahead or well ahead of the average pace, according to the crop report. However, 60% of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and reawakens in the spring -- is rated in poor or very poor condition.

The tinder-dry conditions across the state have led to 856 wildfires scorching 84,335 acres -- more than nine times the number of acres that burned in all of 2020, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

While the pace of new fires has slowed, "We are still seeing a number of small fires this week that can be controlled by the local responding district," Hill said. "The rain has definitely helped, but it was by no means a fix or widespread."

All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have some form of outdoors burning restrictions in place. The fire danger has eased throughout the state, with most counties in the "moderate" or "low" risk categories on Thursday.

The seven-day precipitation forecast from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center calls for "a moderate probability of above-normal precipitation" in parts of the Upper Midwest. The weather service's North Dakota forecast calls for chances of showers in coming days, but no significant widespread precipitation. The weekend forecast for the Bismarck area is for mostly sunny skies and a chance of showers no greater than 30%.

