Recent rain, cooler temps slow spread of drought and wildfires in North Dakota

Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have stopped the spread of extreme drought in North Dakota and eased the threat of wildfires, but dangerously dry conditions persist, according to new data released Thursday.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 85% of North Dakota in extreme drought, the second-worst of four categories. That's unchanged from last week, after several weeks of increases in the percentage.
"Average temperatures for the week were mainly below normal (2 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit) with the greatest negative departures observed in the Dakotas," Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral wrote.
National Weather Service reports also show widespread rainfall in western North Dakota last Saturday. Totals included nearly an inch in the Dickinson area, about half an inch in Mandan and a little less than half an inch at the Bismarck airport.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A continuation of a phenomenon known as La Nina -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean -- is a driving factor behind the dry spring weather this year, according to AccuWeather.
The most recent nine months have been the driest August-through-April period on record in North Dakota, according to NOAA. The January-through-April period also is the driest start to the year on record in the state, according to the agency.
Climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that precipitation for the Bismarck area was more than half an inch below normal in April and eight-tenths of an inch below normal in March.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 80% of topsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture, and 81% of subsoil as being in those two categories -- little change from the previous week. Pasture and range conditions were rated 75% poor or very poor, and stock water supplies were 75% in those categories, also relatively stable over the week.
Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission has reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov and www.nd.gov/ndda.
The positive side of the dry conditions is that they have aided farmers doing spring work. Planting of most crops remains ahead or well ahead of the average pace, according to the crop report. However, 60% of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and reawakens in the spring -- is rated in poor or very poor condition.
The tinder-dry conditions across the state have led to 856 wildfires scorching 84,335 acres -- more than nine times the number of acres that burned in all of 2020, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
While the pace of new fires has slowed, "We are still seeing a number of small fires this week that can be controlled by the local responding district," Hill said. "The rain has definitely helped, but it was by no means a fix or widespread."
All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have some form of outdoors burning restrictions in place. The fire danger has eased throughout the state, with most counties in the "moderate" or "low" risk categories on Thursday.
The seven-day precipitation forecast from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center calls for "a moderate probability of above-normal precipitation" in parts of the Upper Midwest. The weather service's North Dakota forecast calls for chances of showers in coming days, but no significant widespread precipitation. The weekend forecast for the Bismarck area is for mostly sunny skies and a chance of showers no greater than 30%.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.