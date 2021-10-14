Recent moisture cuts into drought in North Dakota; state puts feed hauling aid program on hold

North Dakota pasture and rangelands were rated 76% poor or very poor, and 81% of stock water supplies were in those categories -- both slight improvements.

However, the recent precipitation is "just a drop in the bucket for what is needed to end the long-term drought" in the West, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada wrote.

The most recent drought briefing from the National Weather Service indicates the same, saying "Drought is expected to persist through the fall, with some improvement of drought conditions recently due to widespread rain."

Rancher aid

The state in late August reactivated the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program and approved $2.5 million to fund it. The program reimburses a portion of hay hauling expenses for drought-stricken ranchers.

Applications were to open in mid-September, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture around that time announced the expansion of the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program to help cover feed hauling costs for drought-impacted ranchers. The state has delayed applications for its program.