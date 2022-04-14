Ranchers 'roll with the punches' of April storm

The snow from this week’s blizzard could be a blessing in disguise for North Dakota ranchers, but its arrival during what should be a warmer month makes it hard to see the long-term benefits.

Like many of the state’s cattle producers, New Rockford rancher Jeff Schafer was well into his calving season when the state was hit by a three-day blizzard that forecasters say could be historic.

“We were at the halfway point before the storm,” said Schafer, 56. “The timing of the storm didn’t fit with calving season, but we just roll with the punches.”

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that calving as of the start of the week was 48% complete in North Dakota, behind 56% last year but near the average of 50% for this time of year.

Cattle and calf conditions before the storm hit were rated mostly good to excellent, with death loss mostly average to light. The storm has the potential to change that.

"The combination of snow, wind and colder temperatures will be particularly dangerous for young livestock for much of the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

It’s a combination of things that threaten cows and especially young calves during such a storm, according to Schafer. His cows still had a good hair coat, but once it’s soaked down by wet snow it loses much of its insulation value.

“The wind blows right through you,” he said. “That’s the challenge with cows and young calves. If you can keep them out of the wind, they’re tough.”

An April blizzard in 1997 that had similar conditions as this year's storm killed 100,000 cattle in North Dakota, about 10% of the herd. A lot of the lost animals were calves and yearlings.

"There wasn’t as much advanced warning of that storm as there was this time," said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, the state's largest rancher group. "I know that this system registered in a significant way on a couple different models, and knowing that early has been helpful. We haven’t had any reports of livestock losses at this time, although it is early, of course."

The state Agriculture Department said it didn't expect to have information on possible livestock losses until after the storm was over.

The storm dropped as much as 2 feet of snow across a wide area. The timing during calving season might mask the benefits of the storm. Many counties had enacted burn bans, and ranchers across the state have been faced with few options but to sell off cows as they run short of grass.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, showed little change from last week, but the moisture from the blizzard won't be factored in until next week's map. Nearly all of the western half of the state is abnormally dry or in some form of drought, and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Schafer, president of the Stockmen's, has had conversations recently with ranchers across the state. Some said the moisture from the storm will enable them to hang on to cows they were planning to sell. Others said they were already fighting prairie fires, and though they might struggle during calving they know they need the moisture.

“The snow is actually a blessing,” he said, adding that it might be the weather event that “primes the pump” and stops the liquidation of cow herds in the state.

Schafer, a fifth-generation rancher who was holding his grandchild, a potential seventh-generation rancher, on his lap as he spoke, said he hadn’t lost any calves in the storm.

“Generally speaking, some of that shows up later,” he said, referring to long-term issues such as scours and pneumonia.

Ranchers who calve earlier are set up for cold weather with barns and shelter, said Tim Long, herdsman at the Central Grasslands Research Center near Streeter. Some delay calving until April in an attempt to avoid the type of weather the state is getting now.

“It’s just something you have to deal with when it comes,” Long said.

Cows respond differently to the stress of a blizzard, he said. One might abandon her calf to take care of herself, while another might become overly protective and put at risk a livestock handler trying to move her calf to shelter. A newborn calf that doesn’t get up and nurse misses out on the colostrum that is vital to its immune system, and gives it a healthy start in life. Without it the calf will “never be as thrifty as it should,” Long said.

Skye Walz, 35, and her family rely on deep draws not far from the Little Missouri River for calving cover. A few calves were born ahead of the expected April 15 start date of one group of cows, but as the date approached "we got ready," Walz said.

"A lot of the time when we start calving there's always some kind of storm," she said.

As the storm intensified, Walz, her husband, brother and parents cleared paths in the snow and put out extra hay. That work continued Thursday, which Walz said was worse because of drifting snow pushed by high winds on Wednesday.

"Yesterday was pretty intense," she said.

Prior to the storm, Schafer sampled soil in some of his farm ground. He found frost at 10 inches, and said this week’s snow will likely delay planting too.

“We’ll get a late start,” he said. “It could be into May.”

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

