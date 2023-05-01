The start of May promises to be warm in North Dakota after what was an abnormally cold April across the state.

Average temperatures for last month in some parts of the central and eastern regions were 12 degrees or more below normal, according to the National Weather Service. The average for Bismarck was 37 degrees, in a tie for 12th-coldest April on record. Records date to 1874.

The temperature in Jamestown during April never surpassed 58 degrees, tying the city's record lowest high for the month, which was first set nearly half a century ago, in 1975. It was the second consecutive month in which Jamestown either tied or broke its monthly lowest high record.

Dips in the jet stream this week resulting in cooler weather in the western and eastern U.S. will result in a northward bulge to the jet stream that will create a pocket of mild air in the Plains, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures will quickly trend upward in North Dakota, reaching into the 60s and 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Normal for Bismarck during the first of May is highs in the mid-60s.

"Remember though, the last spring freeze typically occurs during the middle portion of May, the 11th through the 20th," forecasters cautioned people who might get the urge to plant flowers. That's based on weather data from the last 30 years.

Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with western North Dakota likely to see temperatures surpass 75 degrees. Bismarck has a 61% chance of reaching that mark, according to the weather service.

"The switch to warmer temperatures in the next few days looks to continue through next week, with above-normal temperatures favored across the Northern Plains for May 8-14," forecasters said. "Normal highs during this period are in the mid 60s across western and central North Dakota, and normal lows are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a slight tilt toward above-normal precipitation, with chances for precipitation returning this weekend after a dry workweek."

There is a 40% chance of showers in Bismarck-Mandan on Saturday and Sunday, according to the forecast.

Delaying grazing

North Dakota ranchers should plan for a delayed grazing season, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

A combination of drought last fall and the prolonged winter is expected to cause significant delays in grass development this spring.

"Growing degree days" are used to measure the daily accumulation of heat units needed for plant growth. Cool-season grasses, which begin growing in late winter or early spring and are the dominant grasses in North Dakota, typically begin accumulating growing degree days in the Bismarck area around March 24. This spring, that didn't happen until April 13.

“While it may be tempting to start grazing early due to a lack of forage resources, it can have long-term impacts on forage production,” said Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Early spring grazing, especially following a drought, can be costly in terms of total forage production during the entire grazing season.”