Project Safe Send collections rebound in 2021, total 129 tons

North Dakota's Project Safe Send program collected about 129 tons of chemicals this year, rebounding from reduced collections last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program gives farmers, ranchers, pesticide handlers, government agencies and homeowners a way to dispose of unusable herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides free of charge.

Collections in 12 communities this year totaled more than 258,100 pounds of unusable pesticides, according to the state Agriculture Department.

“Nearly 350 North Dakota farmers, ranchers, applicators, homeowners and others took part in the collections,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It demonstrates the need for a program that enables people to safely get rid of unusable, unneeded or unwanted pesticides, free of charge.”

The program is funded by fees that pesticide manufacturers pay to register their products in North Dakota. Collected pesticides are shipped out of state for incineration.

Last year the program was limited to eight sites, and collections totaled 114,600 pounds, or about 57 tons, according to department spokeswoman Michelle Mielke.