Project Safe Send chemical collections begin this week

The North Dakota Agriculture Department this week is beginning its annual Project Safe Send chemical collections.

The free program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. The chemicals are shipped out of state for incineration. The program is open to farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies and homeowners. It's funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“Over the past 29 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.5 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and nonregulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

This year's collections begin Wednesday in Langdon and end July 28 in Wyndmere. In between there will be collections in Devils Lake, Larimore, Bismarck, Dickinson, Hettinger, Ashley, Harvey, Minot, Tioga and Valley City. The Bismarck collection is July 13 at 218 S. Airport Road. The Dickinson collection is July 14 at 1700 3rd Ave. W. Suite 101. All collections run from 8 a.m. to noon local time.