Project Safe Send chemical collection sites, dates announced

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has announced dates and locations for this year's round of Project Safe Send chemical collections.

The free program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. The chemicals are shipped out of state for incineration. The program is open to farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies and homeowners.

This year there will be a eight collections, beginning Tuesday in Ashley and ending July 23 in Valley City. In between there will be collections in Bismarck, Dickinson, Tioga, Minot, Devils Lake and Larimore. The Bismarck collection is Wednesday, at 218 S. Airport Road, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Dickinson collection is Thursday, at 1700 3rd Ave. W. Suite 101, from 8 a.m. to noon local time.

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should preregister. Contact Jeremiah Lien at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or jjlien@nd.gov.

A maximum of 3,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Other program rules and a detailed schedule can be found on the Agriculture Department's website, www.nd.gov/ndda/.