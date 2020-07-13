Project Safe Send chemical collection sites, dates announced

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has announced dates and locations for this year's round of Project Safe Send chemical collections.
The free program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. The chemicals are shipped out of state for incineration. The program is open to farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies and homeowners.
This year there will be a eight collections, beginning Tuesday in Ashley and ending July 23 in Valley City. In between there will be collections in Bismarck, Dickinson, Tioga, Minot, Devils Lake and Larimore. The Bismarck collection is Wednesday, at 218 S. Airport Road, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Dickinson collection is Thursday, at 1700 3rd Ave. W. Suite 101, from 8 a.m. to noon local time.
People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should preregister. Contact Jeremiah Lien at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or jjlien@nd.gov.
A maximum of 3,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Other program rules and a detailed schedule can be found on the Agriculture Department's website, www.nd.gov/ndda/.
“Over the past 28 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.3 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and nonregulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”
The program collected a record amount of chemicals last year. Collections in 12 communities in 2019 totaled more than 260 tons, eclipsing the previous record of 190 tons in 2015. More than 350 people took advantage of the program that's funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.
