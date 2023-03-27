The North Dakota Department of Agriculture on Thursday is holding a free training session in Bismarck for produce growers across the state.

The event is at the Radisson Hotel Bismarck, 605 E. Broadway Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Topics to be covered range from produce safety to worker health. To register, go to https://forms.office.com/g/F6r4nnnKEt.

“Fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule, Good Agricultural Practices, and co-management of natural resources and food safety should attend,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Attending a session will satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.”

For more information, contact Kara Haff at 701-328-2308 or khaff@nd.gov.