Pride of Dakota Spring Capitol Showcase set Thursday

North Dakota's statehouse on Thursday will be transformed into a shopping mall for locally made products.

The Pride of Dakota Spring Capitol Showcase is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capitol’s ground floor, Memorial Hall and Legislative Hall on the first floor.

“Pride of Dakota companies will be selling and sampling unique products such as gourmet foods, locally raised meat, art, books, jewelry, clothing, home decor and much more,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It’s an opportunity for Capitol visitors and state employees alike to shop for unique Pride of Dakota products and to meet the people who make them.”

Admission is free. Parking is available on the east and south sides of the Capitol. Visitors must pass through security at the south entrance.

Lunch at the Capitol Café will feature North Dakota commodities and Pride of Dakota products.

More than 560 North Dakota companies are members of the Pride of Dakota branding program. For more information, go to www.prideofdakota.com.

