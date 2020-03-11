Pride of Dakota Spring Capitol Showcase set Thursday

Pride of Dakota Spring Capitol Showcase set Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's statehouse on Thursday will be transformed into a shopping mall for locally made products.

The Pride of Dakota Spring Capitol Showcase is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capitol’s ground floor, Memorial Hall and Legislative Hall on the first floor.

“Pride of Dakota companies will be selling and sampling unique products such as gourmet foods, locally raised meat, art, books, jewelry, clothing, home decor and much more,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It’s an opportunity for Capitol visitors and state employees alike to shop for unique Pride of Dakota products and to meet the people who make them.”

Admission is free. Parking is available on the east and south sides of the Capitol. Visitors must pass through security at the south entrance.

Lunch at the Capitol Café will feature North Dakota commodities and Pride of Dakota products.

More than 560 North Dakota companies are members of the Pride of Dakota branding program. For more information, go to www.prideofdakota.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News