Poultry events canceled in North Dakota as bird flu looms; state took similar step in 2015

The State Board of Animal Health has canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within North Dakota amid the spread of bird flu in other states.

Avian influenza has not yet been documented in North Dakota, but state officials in South Dakota recently euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an outbreak at two factory farms in that state.

“The state board is taking this precaution to reduce the risk of avian influenza exposure to North Dakota birds,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Mixing birds could unnecessarily increase the risk of exposure.”

The prohibition is in effect until further notice. The board will review the matter at its next meeting, on June 1.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been reporting avian flu in wild birds, commercial facilities and backyard coops in multiple states since January.

“Nationally, the outbreak has affected more than 13 million commercial and backyard birds in 17 states,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

Andress has urged poultry owners in the state to increase biosecurity efforts such as restricting access to property, keeping wild birds away from poultry, washing hands before and after handling birds, and using gloves and other protective gear when handling live birds.

Anyone bringing birds into North Dakota should contact the state's Animal Health Division at 701-328-2655 to ensure they are meeting importation requirements.

Poultry owners also are asked to immediately report unusual death loss, a drop in egg production or any sick birds to their local vet.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department asks people to report any sick or dead wild birds through the online form at gf.nd.gov/mortality-report.

Bird flu can impact waterfowl, shorebirds and raptors in the wild. The spring migration could bring cases to the state, officials said. Hunters are encouraged to consider precautions to limit exposure such as avoiding handling sick animals, wearing gloves when dressing game, washing hands and equipment thoroughly, and cooking meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

North Dakota had two cases of bird flu in 2015, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds, according to Goehring.

The State Board of Animal Health that year halted bird movements to shows, exhibitions and public sales in which birds from different locations would be intermingled. The North Dakota State Fair and the Red River Valley Fair canceled poultry exhibits that year.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, www.aphis.usda.gov and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

