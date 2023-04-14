A pig that was shot and killed Thursday in northeastern North Dakota after reportedly trying to attack a farmer near Tolna was a stray domestic animal, and not a feral pig, the state Agriculture Department says.

Ryan Powers with the federal Wildlife Services agency examined the carcass and made the determination.

Feral swine have occasionally been reported in North Dakota and have recently been reported in neighboring states.

“Feral swine are a growing concern in many parts of the country, not only to public safety, but also due to their ability to spread disease and cause damage to crops and property,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

North Dakota animal health officials urge anyone who observes pigs in the outdoors to keep their distance and report them to the state veterinarian’s office at 701-328-2655.

“If you encounter a pig at large, do not attempt to capture or engage with the animal,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “If approached, they can be dangerous. They have poor eyesight and can respond unpredictably.”

More information is at www.ndda.nd.gov/feralswine.