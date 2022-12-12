 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pheasants Forever sets meeting on conservation programs

Pheasants Forever - North Dakota is holding a landowner outreach event on Thursday at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck.

The topic is conservation programs that are available to landowners and agricultural producers.

Officials from the Pheasants Forever nonprofit, Game and Fish, The Natural Resources Trust and the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will speak.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Game and Fish auditorium, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway.

