Parts of western North Dakota get heavy snow; Bismarck sees thunder, lightning, rain and snow

102522-nws-fall-reflection

Freshly fallen autumn leaves blanket a street corner along Avenue C in Bismarck as a water puddle from a thunderstorm reflects the gray sky on Monday. The storm system brought thunder, lightning, rain and snow to Bismarck. Some areas in western North Dakota got measurable snow. The Bismarck-Mandan area today should see breezy conditions, partly cloudy skies and a high temperature around 50 degrees.

 Mike McCleary

A storm system that brought thunder, lightning and then snow to the Bismarck-Mandan region dropped as much as half a foot of snow on parts of western North Dakota.

National Weather Service reports showed about 3 inches of snow in Grassy Butte, 4.5 inches in Bowman and 6 inches in both Williston and Beach. It was the first measurable snow of the season.

Heavy precipitation in the form of rain or a rain-and-snow mix fell in other areas, particularly in northwestern and north central North Dakota. Stanley got 2.65 inches of liquid precipitation, according to midday reports.

The storm moved east from the Pacific Northwest and brought heavy snowfall to the Rockies before spilling into the Northern Plains late Sunday into early Monday, according to AccuWeather.

People are also reading…

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for the western third of the state through Monday morning. It expired at midday, but a wind advisory remained in effect for much of the state, with gusts nearing 50 mph. No travel was advised in western North Dakota's Billings County for several hours Monday due to the conditions.

Bismarck had thunderstorms overnight, and about one-third of an inch of rain had fallen by early afternoon, according to the weather service. The rain turned to snow in the capital city as the afternoon wore on, but it melted as it hit the ground.

Thunderstorms aren't unusual this time of year, even with a storm system dropping snow not too far away, according to Meteorologist Jeff Schild at the weather service office in Bismarck. 

"You get on the eastern side of the system, and it's pulling up quite a bit of moisture, then you get on the backside of the system, and you have cold air pouring in," he said.

Even areas that got the heavier snow are likely to see it melt in coming days.

"You have warmer ground, and temperatures will recover as the week moves on," Schild said. "Most of it should be melted by the end of the week."

High temperatures in the region are forecast to rise from the 30s on Monday to the 40s and 50s by midweek.

The region can use the moisture -- nearly all of western and central North Dakota is in moderate or severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

