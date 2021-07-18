Parched Plains: North Dakota and drought have a long relationship

It's the government's job to empower people, not enable them, the commissioner added. But the conditions in the state are making it harder for the government to walk that line.

Goehring said that when he travels around the state and attends community events focused on drought relief, he gets people asking him to make difficult choices for them.

“You’ll get people that’ll call you, and you can tell. You can hear it in their voice -- they’re paralyzed with fear and they’re asking you to make a decision for them," Goehring said. "And you can’t do that. You can give them options … but you can’t own them because I don’t know exactly everything about their operation.”

He described the differences between individual farming and ranching operations, using his own farm in Menoken as an example. His land is better suited for a farming operation, while his neighbor is better off ranching. There's no one solution to producers' problems, he said.

Goehring is working on an assessment of the effects of the drought throughout the state to bring to the state Emergency Commission so it can approve some financial relief options, and then hopefully bring the state Legislature's Interim Budget Committee in earlier than its planned September meeting to approve the aid.