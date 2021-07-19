Parched Plains: 2021 drought unprecedented for many North Dakota ag producers

“They might just be kicking the can down the road,” Block said.

Every year for the last 20, Norm Tafelmeyer, of Cooperstown, has sold 500 to 600 bales of hay, mostly to ranchers in North Dakota and Montana. He stopped selling hay in April and is holding on to twice as much as he would in a normal year to make sure he’s got a supply for his own cattle.

His longtime customers are calling as the state’s drought worsens, asking how much he has to sell. One asked Tafelmeyer to put him on a waiting list.

“I told him I have all kinds of lists I can put you on but there’s sad news,” Tafelmeyer said. “There’s no hay for you to buy.”

About half of the state is in extreme drought, and another 8% is in exceptional drought, the worst category. Grass in pastures is in short supply, stunted by a lack of rain in April, May and June, a time frame that producers count on for the majority of forage growth from the state’s cool-season grasses.

Most of the round bales Tafelmeyer sells are prairie hay, and the drought has put a direct hit on production. He recently put up hay on a 40-acre field that in past years has yielded as many as three round bales per acre, each weighing 1,200 to 1,500 pounds.