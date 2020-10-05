 Skip to main content
Organic certification reimbursement availalble

Organic producers in North Dakota can now apply to get reimbursed for part of their organic certification costs.

The state Agriculture Department is accepting applications through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2020. 

“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. 

Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 31. Money is doled out on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are gone. 

Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal, and command a higher price. It also assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods. 

For more information go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/marketing-information-division/organics/organic-certification-cost-share-program.  

