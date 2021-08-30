Organic certification reimbursement availalble

Organic producers in North Dakota can now apply to get reimbursed for part of their organic certification costs for fiscal year 2021.

The state Agriculture Department is accepting applications through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. The state received $70,800 from the federal government to dole out.

“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal, and command a higher price. It also assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods.

Applicants who are certified by International Certification Services or the Organic Crop Improvement Association Chapter 1 should apply for reimbursement through the certifier. These organizations certify most North Dakota organic producers. All other producers should contact Deanna Gierszewski at the Agriculture Department at 701-328-2191 or degierszewski@nd.gov.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3gzH1u7.

