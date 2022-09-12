Organic certification reimbursement available

Applications are being accepted for reimbursement of organic certification costs through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2022.
“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
Certification assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods. Certification also enables organic producers and processors to command a higher price in the marketplace.
For full details, go to https://bit.ly/3gzH1u7.