Organic certification reimbursement available

A ranching group and state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration’s decision to expand bison grazing on public lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American Prairie to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Montana Stockgrowers Association said Monday it was appealing the decision to the U.S. Interior Department hearings division. Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen also filed appeals. They want the land used for livestock, not wildlife. American Prairie's long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000 square mile reserve on public and private land.