Sunny skies and dry weather boosted the temperature in Bismarck on Wednesday into the 80s for the first time in nearly seven months, but the weekend is likely to be cooler and wetter.

The capital city's high temperature midweek reached 82 degrees, surpassing the 80 mark for the first time since Oct. 20, according to the National Weather Service.

The abnormally warm weather was due to what's known in meteorological circles as an "Omega Block" because the weather pattern resembles the Greek letter omega. Dips in the jet stream have resulted in cooler weather in the western and eastern U.S., with a northward bulge to the jet stream in the middle creating a pocket of mild air in the Plains.

The return to warmth this week has helped some farmers get into the fields, but it's also drying out parts of the countryside. The weather service on Thursday warned of "near-critical" wildfire conditions in both western and eastern North Dakota. Nearly all of the state was considered to be at "high" or "very high" risk of grass fires, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

However, "As this Omega Block breaks down ... some moisture will gradually return to the Plains," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Burn bans

The state Game and Fish Department has banned open burning on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan, effective Friday. The heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River is popular with anglers, campers and other outdoors enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up.

"Mild temperatures and a high fuel load in the river bottoms are a cause for concern," the department said.

The ban includes campfires. Use of portable grills is allowed but extreme caution is advised.

The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers 25 square miles in portions of Burleigh, Emmons and Morton counties. Surrounding areas also included in the open burn ban include Kimball Bottoms managed by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, the Desert off-road vehicle area managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Graner Park managed by Morton County Parks.

Numerous North Dakota counties also have some form of burning restrictions in place. Burleigh and Morton counties so far are not among them.

Drought and planting

Dry conditions didn't change in North Dakota over the week, with about 55% of the state remaining in some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Much of the southwest -- where the fire danger is highest -- is in moderate drought, while most of northern North Dakota is considered abnormally dry. Extreme western Morton County also is in that category; the rest of Morton and all of Burleigh County are clear of any drought category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Its map is updated every Thursday.

The recent dry weather gave a slight boost to spring planting, with 6% of the spring wheat crop now in the ground, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. That was up from 1% the previous week.

Seeding of durum wheat, oats, barley, canola and dry peas also got underway this week. Planting of all crops is behind the average pace.

Soil moisture supplies remain flush. Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 86% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies are 75% in those categories. That's up slightly from 84% and 73%, respectively, last week.

The condition of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and is harvested after maturing the following year -- is 92% fair to good.

Cattle and calf conditions also are rated mostly fair to good, with calving progress nearly three-fourths complete, on pace with the average. Hay supplies are 65% adequate, and stock water supplies are 92% adequate to surplus.

Weekend weather

A milder weekend is in store, due to a slow-moving storm working its way east from the West Coast.

"As this storm moves, the stage will likely be set across the Plains for daily rounds of thunderstorm activity stretching from Texas to as far north as the Dakotas as a flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico resumes," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "This will be very beneficial when it comes to chipping away at the longstanding drought across portions of the High Plains."

Highs for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, which is about normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. There's a 60% chance of rain in the metro area on Saturday -- with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon -- and a 40% chance of showers on Sunday. The rainy weather is likely to carry over into the start of the next workweek.