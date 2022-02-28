Noxious weeds task force being formed

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is leading the development of a task force aimed at improving the management of noxious weeds in the state.

The group will be composed of county weed officers; agronomists; North Dakota State University officials; and representatives of commodity groups, agriculture associations, commodity processing facilities and agribusiness. It will meet March 15.

Noxious weeds are those that landowners are required by state law to control, to slow their spread. There are 13 weeds on the list, ranging from well-known ones such as leafy spurge and Canada thistle to more obscure-sounding plants such as yellow toadflax.

For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/plant-industries/noxious-weeds.

