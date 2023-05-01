State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is seeking nominations to submit to the North Dakota Wheat Commission Nominating Committee for the commission's member-at-large position.

Nominees must be a resident of North Dakota, a qualified elector and a producer who has not requested a wheat checkoff refund in the last 12 months. The four-year term begins July 1.

“The Nominating Committee will select three names to submit to the governor, who will appoint an individual to the Wheat Commission in the member-at-large position,” Goehring said.

Written nominations should be sent before the committee's June 13 meeting to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Attn: ND Wheat Commission Nominating Committee, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 602, Bismarck, ND 58505-0020.