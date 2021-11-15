North Dakota Turkey Federation donates 30 turkeys at annual pardoning

Standing next to two of his frozen brethren, Ben the turkey received a pardon from Gov. Doug Burgum, ensuring he won't be the centerpiece at any Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The annual turkey pardoning is a tradition meant to draw attention to the state's agriculture industry and charitable organizations. Monday's event featured remarks from state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and leaders of the North Dakota Turkey Federation, among others. Nine farms in the state produce a total of about 1 million turkeys each year, and the Turkey Federation typically donates birds to those in need around Thanksgiving.

While some years have featured poorly behaved poultry, Ben stood politely through the ceremony held at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck. Burgum pardoned the bird with a brief speech.

"Ben, no need to get your feathers ruffled," he said. "Your 'gobble gobbles' will not be muffled."

The Turkey Federation donated 15 turkeys each this year to Heavens Helpers and the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Abused Adult Resource Center Executive Director Michelle Erickson said the turkeys will help families have a normal Thanksgiving. The center is assisting 40 victims of violence, she said. Heavens Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier said the cafe made turkey soup Monday to celebrate.

"We feed a lot of folks. We do it six days a week," he said. "We couldn't do it without the generous donation of the community and folks like you guys."

The governor acknowledged the difficulty that rising food prices and inflation can cause as he praised the two nonprofits.

"We want to thank them for the great work they're doing, not just on Thanksgiving, but all year round, helping to feed those in our communities," he said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

