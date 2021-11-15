 Skip to main content
North Dakota Turkey Federation donates 30 turkeys at annual pardoning

  • Updated
111621-nws-pardon.jpg

Gov. Doug Burgum pardons Ben the turkey on Monday afternoon at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in east Bismarck. In back is Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

 Tom Stromme, Tribune

Standing next to two of his frozen brethren, Ben the turkey received a pardon from Gov. Doug Burgum, ensuring he won't be the centerpiece at any Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The annual turkey pardoning is a tradition meant to draw attention to the state's agriculture industry and charitable organizations. Monday's event featured remarks from state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and leaders of the North Dakota Turkey Federation, among others. Nine farms in the state produce a total of about 1 million turkeys each year, and the Turkey Federation typically donates birds to those in need around Thanksgiving.

While some years have featured poorly behaved poultry, Ben stood politely through the ceremony held at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck. Burgum pardoned the bird with a brief speech.

"Ben, no need to get your feathers ruffled," he said. "Your 'gobble gobbles' will not be muffled."

Gov. Doug Burgum pardons a turkey, named Ben, on Monday afternoon.

The Turkey Federation donated 15 turkeys each this year to Heavens Helpers and the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Abused Adult Resource Center Executive Director Michelle Erickson said the turkeys will help families have a normal Thanksgiving. The center is assisting 40 victims of violence, she said. Heavens Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier said the cafe made turkey soup Monday to celebrate.

"We feed a lot of folks. We do it six days a week," he said. "We couldn't do it without the generous donation of the community and folks like you guys."

The governor acknowledged the difficulty that rising food prices and inflation can cause as he praised the two nonprofits.

"We want to thank them for the great work they're doing, not just on Thanksgiving, but all year round, helping to feed those in our communities," he said.

Ben the turkey shows up to be pardoned by Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday afternoon at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

