North Dakota Stockmen, owner offer reward in deaths of 58 cows

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Stockmen’s Association announced Wednesday that a reward of up to $40,000 is being offered in the death of nearly five dozen cows.

The 58 pregnant cows were found dead July 29 in a pasture leased for grazing on the Arrowwood National Refuge north of Jamestown. The stockmen’s association is putting up as much as $14,000 of the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The rest of the reward is offered by Brian Amundson of Jamestown, the owner of the cows.

The dead cows were part of a herd of 138 due to calve in September. At least 15 of the surviving cows have aborted their calves, according to information from the stockmen’s association.

Major Jason Falk of the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department said the deaths were caused by something that was not naturally occurring. A North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian has ruled out a number of naturally occurring causes.

The cattle deaths may or may not be related to two April fires on the Amundson ranch, Falk said. The fires destroyed 2,000 bales valued at $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department at 701-251-6232; North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Brand Inspector Blaine Northrup at 701-390-2975; or deputy brand inspector Fred Frederikson at 701-290-3993.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0