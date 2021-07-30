North Dakota State Water Commission bolsters drought aid by $5 million

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows nearly all of the state's topsoil and subsoil is short or very short of moisture. Large percentages of staple crops including spring wheat, oats, soybeans and corn are rated poor or very poor.

The drought is likely to persist into the fall, according to the latest drought briefing from the National Weather Service.

Additional aid

The commission previously approved $4.1 million for the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, which provides 50% cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project. The commission since April has approved $3.8 million for 963 projects involving 669 ranchers, leaving just $313,000 for additional projects. Commissioners on Friday enhanced the balance with another $2 million.

For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov, or contact the Water Commission at 701-328-4989 or swclivestock@nd.gov.