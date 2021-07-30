North Dakota State Water Commission bolsters drought aid by $5 million

North Dakota's State Water Commission on Friday approved two more water supply assistance programs to help ranchers battling drought this summer.
The commission also allocated more money to the existing Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a joint statement.
The moves will bolster state aid by a total of $5 million.
“North Dakota producers continue to face unprecedented drought conditions that are devastating crops, decimating livestock herds and destroying billions of dollars in value on farms and ranches that have been built over generations,” said Burgum, who chairs the State Water Commission. “The relief approved today will help livestock producers manage this adversity and invest in infrastructure that builds resiliency against extreme drought conditions now and in the future.”
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that more than half of North Dakota is in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories. All of the state is in some form of drought. State officials say the conditions driven by lack of precipitation and record heat are the worst in at least 30 years.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows nearly all of the state's topsoil and subsoil is short or very short of moisture. Large percentages of staple crops including spring wheat, oats, soybeans and corn are rated poor or very poor.
The drought is likely to persist into the fall, according to the latest drought briefing from the National Weather Service.
Additional aid
The commission previously approved $4.1 million for the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, which provides 50% cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project. The commission since April has approved $3.8 million for 963 projects involving 669 ranchers, leaving just $313,000 for additional projects. Commissioners on Friday enhanced the balance with another $2 million.
For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov, or contact the Water Commission at 701-328-4989 or swclivestock@nd.gov.
The waiting list for a water well driller often exceeds six months because of the demand for the program, and Burgum and Goehring said help is needed to cover the gap until a new well or other water source is secured. The commission on Friday approved a $2 million Emergency Water Supply Program that will reimburse producers for 50% of eligible costs for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling, up to $4,500 per rancher.
Applications will be available beginning Aug. 23. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda/ewsp or contact the Agriculture Department at 844-642-4752.
The commission on Friday also approved $1 million for a Permanent Trust Lands Water Supply Program, which will support the installation of permanent wells, pasture taps and water pipelines on state-owned trust lands that are leased for grazing. The money will cover any costs that exceed the current maximum cost-share amounts -- $11,100 for water wells, $1,575 for rural water pasture taps and $5,600 for water pipelines that originate from a water source on trust land.
For more information, contact Jacob Lardy at 701-328-1919 or jlardy@nd.gov.
The Water Commission is tapping into a $6 million discretionary fund for water project grants that the 2021 Legislature approved for the Department of Water Resources.
“The actions taken by the State Water Commission today will provide much-needed relief to producers who are making difficult decisions every day to work through this drought,” Goehring said.
More comprehensive details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access USDA's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.