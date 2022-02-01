North Dakota state vet urges enhanced biosecurity for poultry after bird flu found in Carolinas

North Dakota's state veterinarian is urging poultry owners in the state to increase biosecurity efforts after the discovery of bird flu in the Carolinas.

The Eurasian H5 avian influenza in hunter-harvested waterfowl was first detected by Clemson University scientists then confirmed by federal testing, and the federal Agriculture Department alerted global health officials, according to The Associated Press.

Scattered Eurasian H5 infections have been detected this year in Europe, and in December two cases were reported in eastern Canada. It had not been detected in the wild in the U.S. in five years. The flu poses a low risk to people but can spread quickly through chicken houses and other poultry businesses.

“As migration takes place this spring, we encourage producers to focus on biosecurity,” North Dakota State Vet Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Anyone involved with poultry production from backyard birds to a commercial operation should review and understand how the virus could spread to their birds, and prevent the exposure before it happens."

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said North Dakota had two cases of bird flu in 2015, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

“Producers here and across the Midwest learned firsthand the hardship this virus can cause,” he said.

There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually, according to the state Agriculture Department. The agency's Animal Health Division offers help with surveillance for disease such as bird flu. Poultry owners also are asked to immediately report unusual death loss, a drop in egg production or any sick birds to their local vet.

Other advice is to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from poultry and practice enhanced biosecurity, such as washing hands before and after handling wild and domesticated birds, and using gloves and other protective gear when handling live birds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0