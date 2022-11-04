North Dakota sees significant drought expansion; Bismarck breaks heat record from 1800s

Severe drought expanded dramatically in North Dakota during a week of record-warm weather that saw Bismarck break a mark that had stood for 135 years.

Severe drought is in the middle of a five-scale range of the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That level of drought expanded to encompass nearly the entire southeastern quadrant of the state, according to this week's drought map.

Severe drought also continues to impact the western fifth of North Dakota. In total it now covers 40% of the state, up from 19% last week. Another 52% of North Dakota is in moderate drought, a lesser category, and the other 8% is considered abnormally dry, the lowest category.

"Warm and dry conditions dominated the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote in this week's report, adding that "temperatures were 8-10 degrees above normal in the Dakotas."

Bismarck on Tuesday and Wednesday had record-high temperatures for the dates, of 74 degrees and 77 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. The city's previous record for Nov. 2 was 75 degrees, set in 1978; for Nov. 1 it was 73 degrees, set in 1887.

Three months ago, only 2% of North Dakota was in any form of drought. Dry weather has persisted since then. October climate statistics released Thursday by the weather service show that precipitation for both Bismarck and Dickinson for the month was an inch below normal. Bismarck received less than half of inch of precipitation and Dickinson just one-fifth of an inch.

"Flash drought conditions are impacting the region, especially in the Dakotas where warm, dry and windy conditions have provided ideal harvest conditions but have started taking a toll on the region," Fuchs said. A "flash drought" refers to one that develops or intensifies quickly.

The early week weather pattern included a westward dip in the jet stream that brought mild conditions to the Central Plains, according to AccuWeather. A cold front that passed through the region midweek has abruptly changed the conditions.

The weather service forecast calls for seasonal weekend highs in Bismarck-Mandan in the mid-50s Saturday and around 40 on Sunday, slipping into the 30s on Monday with snow likely.

Crop report

The soybean and flaxseed harvests in North Dakota have wrapped up. Three-fourths of the corn and one-third of the sunflowers are in the bin.

The harvest of all four crops is ahead of the average pace, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Nearly all of the winter wheat crop has emerged. The crop is rated mostly in fair to good condition. Winter wheat is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and begins growing again in the spring.

Soil moisture supplies statewide declined again over the week. Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 73% short or very short, with 68% of subsoil moisture in those categories. The percentages a week ago were 70% and 65%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 23% poor or very poor, compared to 27% last week. Stock water supplies are 55% short or very short, compared to 48% a week ago.