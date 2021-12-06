North Dakota Safety Council develops Ag Safety program

The North Dakota Safety Council has developed a safety program geared toward employers at small agriculture-related businesses, youth employed in the ag industry, and ag workers who are new to the industry.

Training topics include vehicle and equipment operations, livestock safety, grain storage safety, hearing and respiratory protection, youth employment best practices and chemical safety.

About one-fourth of North Dakotans are employed in the agriculture sector. Twelve of the 35 occupational deaths in the state in 2018 were in the ag industry, according to the council.

The council is promoting the Ag Safety program to private and public businesses, farming operations, colleges, high schools and tech schools. North Dakota Farmers Union is funding a trailer that will be used to take the program on the road.

For more information, go to https://www.ndsc.org/.

